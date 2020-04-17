https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/economic-disaster-2-9-million-americans-already-delinquent-home-loans-thanks-fauci-lockdown-open-economy/

You can’t shut down the world’s largest economy for a month and not expect repercussions.

On March 15, 2020, Dr Anthony Fauci told Jon Karl on ABC that the US could expect up to 21 million coronavirus hospitalizations and up to 1.7 million coronavirus deaths in the US.
That was ONE MONTH AGO!

And Dr. Fauci admitted this week that he and Dr. Birx sat with President Trump last month and urged him to lockdown and crush the US economy based on their flawed predictions.

At that time NOT A SINGLE COUNTRY had coronavirus deaths over 10,000 yet they were pushing the wildly outlandish claim that the US could expect 1.7 million deaths!

Of course, they were using the garbage models from the IHME.

Now a month later the US reached its peak in coronavirus deaths and the total so far is 34,700 deaths in the US or less deaths than a typical seasonal flu virus.

In the meantime the economic shutdown has already shattered the economy.

2.9 million Americans are already delinquet on their home loans.
This number will continue to climb.
This is a national disaster created entirely by doctors and so-called experts pushing ridiculous numbers to the public.

J. P. Morgan already increased its standards for new home loans by implementing credit scores above 700 and 20% down payment to purchase a home!

