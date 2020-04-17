https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/economic-disaster-2-9-million-americans-already-delinquent-home-loans-thanks-fauci-lockdown-open-economy/

You can’t shut down the world’s largest economy for a month and not expect repercussions.

On March 15, 2020, Dr Anthony Fauci told Jon Karl on ABC that the US could expect up to 21 million coronavirus hospitalizations and up to 1.7 million coronavirus deaths in the US.

That was ONE MONTH AGO!

Dr. Anthony Fauci tells @jonkarl that although the “worst case scenario” of death estimates in the U.S. due to coronavirus is “possible,” it is “unlikely if we do the kinds of things that we’re essentially outlining right now.” https://t.co/YJ2h02tqtA pic.twitter.com/ucwexdMfDj — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 15, 2020

And Dr. Fauci admitted this week that he and Dr. Birx sat with President Trump last month and urged him to lockdown and crush the US economy based on their flawed predictions.

At that time NOT A SINGLE COUNTRY had coronavirus deaths over 10,000 yet they were pushing the wildly outlandish claim that the US could expect 1.7 million deaths!

Of course, they were using the garbage models from the IHME.

Now a month later the US reached its peak in coronavirus deaths and the total so far is 34,700 deaths in the US or less deaths than a typical seasonal flu virus.

In the meantime the economic shutdown has already shattered the economy.

2.9 million Americans are already delinquet on their home loans.

This number will continue to climb.

This is a national disaster created entirely by doctors and so-called experts pushing ridiculous numbers to the public.

GOD HELP US: More Than 2.9 Million Homeowners Already in COVID-19-Related Forbearance Plans According to Black Knight’s McDash Flash Data Set, Represents 5.5% of All Mortgages https://t.co/fSJwwXNvsH — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) April 17, 2020

J. P. Morgan already increased its standards for new home loans by implementing credit scores above 700 and 20% down payment to purchase a home!

.@jpmorgan tightened up its borrowing standards for mortgages as the housing market faces as many as 2 million new #mortgage delinquencies, according to @Black_KnightInc‘s Andy Walden. He digs into the mortgage mess with @KellyCNBC on @CNBC. pic.twitter.com/RWYU83sjwX — The Exchange (@CNBCTheExchange) April 14, 2020

