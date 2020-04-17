https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/elitist-billionaire-bill-gates-condemns-president-trump-rightly-withholding-funds-china-puppet/

Economist and Assistant to the President, Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, and the national Defense Production Act policy coordinator, Peter Navaro, was on FOX Business yesterday with Lou Dobbs. He shared his agreement with the President’s action to withhold money to the World Health Organization (WHO).

We reported on March 23, 2020, that Tedros was a China puppet and a member of a terrorist organization running Ethiopia.

WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Reportedly Ranking Member of Known Terrorist Organization and China Puppet

Navaro confirmed the WHO’s links to China and shared much more:

But clearly the Democrats and the elites don’t like President Trump putting a stop to funding the WHO. Billionaire Bill Gates made a point to condemn the President for his actions.

Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds. Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them. The world needs @WHO now more than ever. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) April 15, 2020

The only way elites and Democrats would be happy with President Trump is if he gave the entire US to China or some other country and yet they wonder why Americans don’t buy their elitist garbage.

