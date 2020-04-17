https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/german-authorities-disrupt-terror-cell-targeting-u-s-military-bases/

(INVESTIGATIVE PROJECT) German authorities arrested suspected members of the Islamic State (ISIS) on Wednesday, foiling another jihadist attack. While Islamist terrorist plots against civilians are on the rise in Germany, the latest attack plan targeted U.S. military facilities in the country.

German prosecutors identified the suspects as four Tajikistan nationals who joined ISIS in January 2019 and were ordered to establish a terrorist cell in Germany. Their main targets included U.S. Air Force bases and an individual who the cell viewed as a critic of Islam.

