The Republican online donation platform, WinRed, is launching at the state level ahead of 2020 elections and next year’s redistricting.

WinRed, endorsed by President Donald Trump, is partnering with the Republican State Leadership (RSLC) Committee in order to make the platform available for state-level Republican candidates, Politico is reporting.

The platform features include one-click donating and optimized fundraising pages.

“Starting now, any local mayor, statehouse candidate, statewide race, or anyone running for dogcatcher has access to the same platform and tools the president of the United States does,” said Gerrit Lansing, WinRed’s president.

Politico noted state legislatures will play an important role in the redistricting process next year.

WinRed reported that donors contributed $130 million in the first quarter of 2020. While President Donald Trump was the biggest beneficiary, six GOP senators raised at least $1 million via the platform for their re-election campaigns.

State Republicans welcomed news that WinRed will now be available to them, as well.

“This could not come at a more important time,” said Austin Chambers, the RSLC president. “We’re going into a redistricting cycle. … Control of state legislatures matters more than ever. It’s not just policy in the states, but what the congressional maps look like.”

WinRed was launched in 2019. It was originally going to be called “Patriot Pass,” but the name was dropped due to an objection from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who complained the name was too similar to his team’s.

