Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is expected to announce his plan to reopen closed sectors of the state’s economy on Friday.

ABC13 will be live streaming Abbott’s announcement detailing his plan to reopen Texas businesses and institutions shuttered as a mitigation measure against the coronavirus pandemic.

Multiple activists and pastors filed a lawsuit against Abbot’s stay-at-home mandate Thursday, claiming it violates their constitutional rights.

President Trump initiated a similar move when he announced guidelines to reopen the U.S. economy on Thursday, parceled by three phases for states that satisfy gating criteria, or states that have seen a “downward trajectory” of new coronavirus cases within a 14-day period.

The Texas Department of Health currently reports 16,455 confirmed cases, and 393 fatalities.