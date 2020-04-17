https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/hawaii-landlords-reportedly-exchanging-sexual-favors-rent-amid-pandemic/

(KITV) The Hawaii State Commission on the Status of Women recently observed an increase in reporting of landlords preying on tenants’ financial stress during pandemic to request sexual favors and arrangements.

Due to recent layoffs and furloughs, only 69% of American renters were able to make rent on April 1.

Immigration attorney Kevin Block says instead of asking for rent, some landlords are asking for ‘other arrangements’ and even sending graphic sexual images when female tenants ask about rent.

