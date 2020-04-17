https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/nothing-sitting-home-watching-tv-governor-cuomo-attacks-president-trump-rips-cdcs-bogus-predictions-video/

Earlier today New York Governor Andrew Cuomo attacked President Trump in his daily briefing over Trump’s plan announced Thursday for the phased reopening of the economy from the shutdowns due to the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus.

Cuomo complained New York was getting shortchanged by the Trump administration and accused Trump of ‘passing the buck’ to the states without adequate funding.

President Trump responded immediately to the New York governor’s complaints.

Trump unloaded.

….testing that you should be doing. We have given New York far more money, help and equipment than any other state, by far, & these great men & women who did the job never hear you say thanks. Your numbers are not good. Less talk and more action! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

This set off the New York governor who then complained about the bogus CDC numbers that were pushed by the administration.

Cuomo added, “He’s doing nothing… His is sitting at home watching TV.”

Just wait until New York’s economic numbers come in in July or August.

Cuomo may want to ease up on the president.

