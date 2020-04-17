http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7195usiRgHI/

Left-wing Hollywood stars are melting down over President Donald Trump’s calls to “liberate” three Democrat-led states where residents have risen up in protest, demanding that governors re-open the economies and relax restrictions on physical movement.

Celebrities recoiled at the president’s show of support on Friday, calling the commander in chief “deranged,” “terrifying,” and a “madman.”

President Trump fired off three tweets in which he pushed for the liberation of Michigan, Minnesota, and Virginia, all of which are run by Democrat governors. In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is facing a rising tide of criticism for her handling of the coronavirus crisis with residents protesting against what they see as draconian stay-at-home orders.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is facing a similar situation as protestors congregated outside his residence demanding that the state re-open its economy. Virginia is also seeing protesters apply pressure on Gov. Ralph Northam, who recently signed new gun controls aimed at limiting the number of guns that law-abiding Virginians can purchase in a given month. President Trump urged Virginia residents to “save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!”

President Trump’s tweets caused apoplectic reactions among Hollywood celebrities who used the occasion to offer their non-expert opinions on the president’s mental state.

Comedian Sarah Silverman suggested that elected Republican officials are to blame for President Trump’s behavior.

None of them. Not one. A lot of them know the difference between right and wrong. But they are the opposite of brave. @GOP https://t.co/Q9nSFcgPne — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) April 17, 2020

Actor Adam Scott called the president’s tweets “deeply dangerous.”

So the President of the United States is rising up against…the United States. Got it. Makes no sense and is deeply dangerous, putting millions of lives needlessly at risk. Happy Friday everyone! pic.twitter.com/s7y9hWaICi — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) April 17, 2020

Actor Wendell Pierce claimed that the president is “igniting the flames of division and rebellion” in the middle of a pandemic.

An American President igniting the flames of division and rebellion in the middle of a pandemic. pic.twitter.com/fJOFnV2aPJ — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) April 17, 2020

Actor Jeffrey Wright claimed that President Trump is “going to get more people killed with his ignorance, cowardice, chaos, and incompetence.”

👉🏾@realDonaldTrump already has the smell of death on him, and he is going to get more people killed with his ignorance, cowardice, chaos & incompetence. Period. This ain’t a carnival game. Liberate America.✊🏾🇺🇸 — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) April 17, 2020

Actor Ron Perlman implied that the president is guilty of negligent homicide for his tweets.

It’s only Negligent Homicide. Nothin to see here. Am I right bill barr? https://t.co/7O7ZMxbuyj — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) April 17, 2020

Actors Michael McKean and Josh Malina used the president’s tweets to call for his removal via the 25th Amendment.

25th amendment. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) April 17, 2020

Actor Don Cheadle implied that the president is experiencing senile dementia.

“it’s your turn to go check on granddad, pete. and bring me his phone …” https://t.co/hdYDYAO5fs — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) April 17, 2020

Actress Mia Farrow, who recently criticized the president for halting funding for the World Health Organization, called the president’s tweets a “dangerous kind of madness.” She also tweeted that the president’s behavior is “increasingly psychotic.”

This is a dangerous kind of madness pic.twitter.com/GIAiYYPmgb — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 17, 2020

Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell called the president a “madman” for his tweets.

3rd Rock from the Sun actress Kristen Johnson called the president “deranged” and “desperate.”

It is a terrifying feeling to know our President is high & deranged & desperate. https://t.co/HUkKEAImz9 — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) April 17, 2020

