Democrat Speaker Nancy Pelosi is at home in her San Francisco mansion during the California lockdown doing appearances on late night television while American workers and business owners go broke.

As of Thursday Speaker Pelosi would not approve more funding for small business.

Last week, Democrats blocked the $250 billion replenishment of the Paycheck Protection Program prompting Pelosi to partake in a parade praising partisan Democrats for blocking the program.

And today the Small Business Association announced they officially ran out of money for their loan program to America’s small businesses.

On Thursday at least 20,000 small business loans went unprocessed because Democrats Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer would not approve more funding.

In the last 4 hours, over 20,000 #PPPloans went unprocessed because @SpeakerPelosi & @SenSchumer are blocking more funding. We are fighting to save jobs & small businesses. What have they fought for? … Prohibiting states from requiring an ID to vote. https://t.co/jWyJCpqry0 — Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) April 16, 2020

Rep. Jim Jordan announced on Thursday that Democrats will not pass legislation to save small businesses until they get their legislation that would give money to states that let criminals out of prison.

Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) announced that Democrats are considering coronavirus legislation that would give money to states that let criminals out of prison. Read more here:https://t.co/WpzWiKEysx — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) April 16, 2020

Democrats are letting small business die.

