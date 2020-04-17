https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/took-oath-uphold-constitution-racine-sheriff-will-not-enforce-wisconsins-authoritarian-stay-home-order/

Racine Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, screen image

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling announced on Friday his department will not be enforcing Wisconsin’s Draconian stay-at-home order.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (D) on Thursday evening extended his stay-at-home order for another month!

Wisconsin Republicans threatened lawsuits in response to Evers’ stay-at-home extension.

And now a sheriff is refusing to enforce the Democrat Governor’s order.

TRENDING: RETALIATION? Michigan’s Democrat Governor Threatens to EXTEND Stay-At-Home Order in Response to #OperationGridlock Protesters

“[The] state law does not have the authority to supersede or suspend the Constitutional rights of Americans citizens,” the sheriff said.

Sheriff Schmaling urged the Wisconsin DHS to develop a workable plan that balances safety and gives business owners a way to still operate their businesses.

“I took an oath to uphold the constitutional rights of our citizens and I cannot in good faith participate in the destruction of Racine Co. businesses or interfere in the freedoms granted to all of us by our Constitution,” the sheriff said in a media release.

Four sheriffs in Michigan are also defying the Governor’s authoritarian stay-at-home order.

“Each of us took an oath to uphold and defend the Michigan Constitution, as well as the US Constitution, and to ensure that your God given rights are not violated. We believe that we are the last line of defense in protecting your civil liberties,” the Michigan sheriffs said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

