The reelection campaign for Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., paid her husband’s political firm almost $300,000 in the first quarter of this year, putting the business on track to earn more than $1 million from the campaign in 2020.

The Star Tribune reported that the E Street Group, which Omar’s husband Tim Mynett founded, has made $292,000 for various services marked as advertising, fundraising, travel, and more from January through March.

Last year, Omar’s campaign paid the group $523,000 for services, the New York Post reported.

According to the Star Tribune, it’s not illegal for political campaigns to pay family members for work related to the campaign.

It was alleged in August 2019 that Omar and Mynett were having an affair. Both were married at the time, although they each finalized divorces near the end of the year.

Omar said last month that the couple got married.

