https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/jim-jordan-coronavirus-relief

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) joined Glenn Beck on the radio program to discuss controversial reports that the coronavirus originated from a lab in Wuhan, and ask why Congress isn’t getting back to work for the American people.

“Farmers are in the field right now, working. You’ve got food processors processing food. You’ve got truckers hauling the food. You’ve got people putting it on the shelves, and working in the ‘essential’ businesses. But the United States Congress can’t meet?” Jordan said. “Why don’t we get back in session? Lots of other people are working … we have all kinds of task forces, Glenn, doing good work. But the task force that’s supposed to address the biggest issues in our country — called the United States Congress — is missing in action.”

He went on to single out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who has recently been under fire for showcasing her expensive freezer full of gourmet ice cream during an appearance via livestream on CBS’s “Late Late Show.” Meanwhile, she and other Democrats are holding up coronavirus relief with a litany of progressive proposals.

“Maybe Speaker Pelosi, instead of criticizing the president all the time, and sitting out there in San Francisco, why don’t you put together the plan that says how Congress is going to get back to work?” he said. “We could actually be in committees, doing the work we’re supposed to be doing on behalf of the American people.”

Watch the video below for more details:

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, BlazeTV is offering our BIGGEST discount ever! Get $30 off your subscription when you use promo code GLENN.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

