http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/nJczuX-FgSQ/

Fox Sports announcer Joe Buck shot down a $1 million offer to do play-by-play for porn videos this week.

Buck has been spending some of his coronavirus-imposed off time by doing amusing play-by-play of all sorts of video sent to him by fans just to have a bit of fun.

[embedded content]

But apparently, Buck’s freestyling spurred porn site “ImLive” to offer him a cool million to narrate its sex tapes.

Buck, though, firmly but politely shut the door on that offer.

“I’m flattered,” Buck said according to TMZ Sports. BUT… “Maybe later in life, but not now.”

The live webcam site wanted Buck to narrate 25 sex videos over six weeks for a one million paycheck.

The site even claimed that a chief feature of Buck’s narration would be to help the visually impaired enjoy sex videos.

Despite the hard sell, Buck took a hard pass, even joking, “Depending on the site, they could just be handing some of my money back to me.

“So, I’ll hold out for a better offer and try to hold on to my day job. But I have to say I’m flattered,” he said of the offer.

The rejection might not come as a big surprise, though. Last month Buck had already warned people not to send him porn videos to do play-by-play.

“I’ve had a couple of submissions from let’s say, a man and a woman, that just didn’t seem appropriate to put my voice to in this stage of my life,” Buck said in March.

Indeed, Buck noted that he hasn’t just grabbed any old video to add his amusing narration.

“I look at these videos very carefully and pick the ones that seem the most wholesome to put my voice to,” he said.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

