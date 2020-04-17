https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/karen-pence-coronavirus-health-finance/2020/04/17/id/963412

Karen Pence says people battling the pressures brought on by the coronavirus pandemic should be encouraged to ask for help.

The comments by the wife of Vice President Mike Pence came in an interview posted Friday by USA Today.

“So many of us are going through things we’ve never gone through before,” she said. “There’s no stigma to saying, ‘This is really hard,”

USA Today noted she is the lead ambassador for a public health campaign focusing on the strains on mental well-being as many struggle to deal with health and personal finance fears as a result of the coronavirus outbreak

“I just think it’s important to let people know it’s OK to ask for help,” she said. “Some of the feelings and emotions and experiences you’re having are new. And so if you want help with, ‘Gee, how do I handle this?’ — whatever the mental health issue might be, there are people who can help.”

Asked how her husband was coping with the pressures brought on by the pandemic, she replied: “He doesn’t get home until very late. But, in little snippets, he’s been watching “Patton” on TV. He’ll find a movie to kind of get his mind off of it.”

Meanwhile, The Hill is reporting the virus outbreak has sparked increases in the number of calls to suicide hotlines.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

