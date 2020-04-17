https://www.theblaze.com/news/man-breaks-into-eatery-amid-covid-19-lockdown-he-spends-4-days-eating-drinking-thousands-of-dollars-in-inventory

According to police, a Connecticut man broke into a closed eatery in New Haven and camped out for four days, eating and drinking his way through thousands of dollars of the store’s inventory.

What are the details?

Authorities identified the intruder as Louis Angel Ortiz.

The manager of Soul de Cuba Cafe was reportedly visiting his restaurant during the COVID-19 lockdown, and discovered Ortiz asleep inside the eatery on Tuesday.

The unnamed manager phoned police, and caught up to Ortiz — who was reportedly making his way down the road with one of the restaurant’s bottles of rum in hand.

A review of the restaurant’s surveillance footage determined that Ortiz broke into the restaurant on Saturday and “helped himself over the course of four days to the restaurant’s food, liquor, and beer.”

Authorities say that Ortiz is accused of drinking or stealing approximately 70 bottles of liquor.

What else?

The New Haven Police Department shared further information on its

Facebook page, writing, “The 42 year old New Haven man was found in possession of a bottle of the restaurant’s rum.

Investigators reviewed security video footage which confirmed the initial burglary occurred several days prior on Saturday when Ortiz made entry through a side window of the restaurant.”

“Officers learned Ortiz helped himself over the course of four days to the restaurant’s food, liquor, and beer. In addition to eating and drinking at the restaurant, Ortiz removed beverages and property from the building,” the post continued. “The business had been closed during this time and it was a manager’s routine check of the establishment that led to the discovery of the burglary.”

The department reported that the restaurant estimates the loss of inventory to total “several thousand dollars.”

Authorities charged Ortiz with burglary, larceny, criminal mischief, and failure to appear on a warrant.

Ortiz was held in lieu of $12,500 bail and is awaiting an arraignment hearing on Friday.

