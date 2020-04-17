https://www.theblaze.com/news/marco-rubio-mocks-nancy-pelosi-by-showcasing-his-own-ice-cream-stash-and-makes-her-an-offer

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) offered the world a glimpse into his freezer in a video on Friday, mocking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) tone deaf clip from earlier in the week where she showcased the huge stash of ice cream she keeps in her freezer to get through “these trying times.”

But Rubio’s video had a purpose, and he offered the speaker all he’s got in the way of frozen treats in exchange for her to stop withholding small business relief during the COVID-19 crisis.

What are the details?

Pelosi was accused of having a “let them eat cake” moment when she revealed the full stock of gourmet ice cream from her luxury kitchen for “The Late Late Show With James Corden” while millions of Americans are suffering from job loss and hunger during the ongoing pandemic.

Meanwhile, the wealthy California Democrat is facing pressure from members of both sides of the aisle to end her party’s blockade against replenishing the small business loan program that was quickly depleted amid among the crisis as more businesses face closure due to social distancing measures.

In a tongue-in-cheek effort to get Pelosi to stop stonewalling, Sen. Rubio made a video of his own and posted it to Twitter with the message, “So I hear Speaker Pelosi really likes ice cream? Here is what I am willing to do if she will stop holding aid for #SmallBusiness hostage.”

The Florida Republican is shown reaching into his freezer and revealing a bag of M&M treats, saying, “I will give you all the ice cream I have in here, Madam Speaker, if you will fund small business and stop holding it hostage.”

He added, “All of this right here. These M&M’s. Make it happen.”

