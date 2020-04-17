https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/michigan-gov-whitmer-abortion-life-sustaining/

(BREITBART) Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) appeared on the Axe Files Podcast Thursday where she said it is “ridiculous” to include abortion among other elective procedures banned during the pandemic, because abortion, she said, is “life sustaining.”

“[W]e stopped elective surgeries here in Michigan,” Whitmer told host David Axelrod, who served as chief strategist for Barack Obama’s presidential campaign, about abortion.

“Some people have tried to say that that type of a procedure is considered the same and that’s ridiculous,” she said.

