Authorities in some jurisdictions across the United States have threatened arrest and jail for various violations by people infected with the coronavirus.

But that’s nothing compared to what members of the militant Houthi faction in Yemen want to do to people infected with the virus.

Shoot them.

At an English-language site for the Middle East broadcast organization al-Arabiya, a video shows members of the Iranian-backed fighting force making plain their intent.

“Our best method is to kill in the interest of the rest,” one member of the organization said. “There is no treatment, no quarantine, and no procedures that will do, only bullets.”

Yemen reported its first coronavirus case only days ago.

Islam expert Robert Spencer wrote at Jihad Watch, “When all you have is a hammer, every problem looks like a nail.”

The al-Arabiya report said Saudi Arabia “confirmed last Thursday that Yemen was particularly vulnerable to a COVID-19 outbreak and that the kingdom would also be contributing $500 million to the UN Humanitarian Response Plan for Yemen in 2020 in addition to $25 million to support to the efforts of the Yemeni government in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.”

A two-week cease-fire was enacted “as part of efforts to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic,” the Arab Coalition said.

