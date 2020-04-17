http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/99f8MCmSFdU/minnesotans-stand-up-for-freedom.php

Today an impressive number of Minnesotans demonstrated outside our governor’s mansion in St. Paul, protesting the extreme shutdown order that has devastated the state. My wife and I attended; I didn’t expect much of a crowd since the demonstration was planned on short notice and didn’t get a lot of publicity. This is what we saw as we drove down Summit Avenue toward the rally:

The crowd was on both sides of the street, and sometimes in the street. This is in front of the governor’s mansion:

There were lots of home-made signs, some of them clever. One woman promoted South Dakota’s Governor Kristi Noem as a replacement for Tim Walz. She would be a big upgrade:

During the rally, President Trump tweeted his support:

LIBERATE MINNESOTA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

He did the same for Michigan and one other state. Somehow, Trump has managed to get himself on both sides of this issue. Our governor would claim that he is following Trump’s federal guidelines, yet everyone knows that it is Donald Trump who wants to get the country moving again, and the Democrats who are trying to crush our economy in hopes of political gain.

Here is another short video:

Two more photos:

How effective will the protest be? There is growing opposition to Minnesota’s shutdown order, which is virtually indefensible in view of the utter failure of the state’s model to conform to reality. Today Governor Walz relaxed his order in several respects, mainly having to do with outdoor activities–fishing, golf, public parks. We will see more of this in the days to come as pressure mounts.

