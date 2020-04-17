https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/nancy-pelosis-away-vacation-not-job-nothing-unusual-president-trump-rips-pelosi-not-passing-extension-help-small-business-video/

Democrat Speaker Nancy Pelosi is at home in her San Francisco mansion during the California lockdown doing appearances on late night television while American workers and business owners go broke.

As of Thursday Speaker Pelosi would not approve more funding for small business.

Last week, Democrats blocked the $250 billion replenishment of the Paycheck Protection Program prompting Pelosi to partake in a parade praising partisan Democrats for blocking the program.

And on Thursday the Small Business Association announced they officially ran out of money for their loan program to America’s small businesses.

On Thursday at least 20,000 small business loans went unprocessed because Democrats Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer would not approve more funding.

President Trump on Friday evening was asked about the small business loan program.

President Trump ripped the Democrat Speaker for sitting at home and not doing her job while Americans suffer.

He then added that “there’s nothing unusual about that for her.”

President Trump: “It’s been a tremendous success. It’s been executed flawlessly. I mean with few exceptions it’s really been good. And I think the Democrats are going to do it. Look, Nancy Pelosi she’s away on vacation or something and she should come back. She should come back and get this done. I don’t know why she’s not coming back. The fact is she’s not doing her job. And there’s nothing unusual about that for her.”

