https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/NBA-WNBA-face-masks/2020/04/17/id/963416

Basketball fans can show support for their favorite team while slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

The NBA and WNBA announced Friday that have teamed up with Fanatics to produce cloth face coverings with team and brand logos.

Proceeds from sales will benefit Feeding America in the United States and Second Harvest in Canada.

“As a global community, we can all play a role in reducing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic by following the CDC’s recommendation to cover our nose and mouth while in public,” Kathy Behrens, NBA President, Social Responsibility and Player Programs, said in a statement. “Through this new product offering, NBA and WNBA fans can adhere to these guidelines while joining in the league’s efforts to aid those who have been directly affected by COVID-19.”

Face masks will feature logos and designs for all 30 NBA and 12 WNBA teams. They will be offered in youth and adult sizes.

The basketball leagues aren’t the only sporting franchises getting involved in the fight against coronavirus. Several football teams and players have announced their own initiatives.

The Cleveland Browns announced the first wave of sales of new jerseys would be donated to front line workers. The Jacksonville Jaguars handed out thousands of face masks as part of #Masks4Jax campaign. Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said he would donate sales from his merchandise line to the North Texas Food Bank.

MLB teams are getting involved in a different way. Of the 30 teams, 27 are participating in an antibody study, according to NPR.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

