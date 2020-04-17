https://www.dailywire.com/news/new-york-is-shipping-hundreds-of-extra-ventilators-to-other-states

New York is shipping extra ventilators to at least three other states after coronavirus cases and deaths in the state stabilized.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced on Wednesday that his state was sending 100 ventilators to Michigan and 50 more to Maryland. On Thursday, Cuomo announced that another 100 ventilators would be sent to New Jersey.

New York is recognized as the epicenter of the coronavirus in the United States, reporting over 226,000 cases and nearly 17,000 deaths by Thursday. Cuomo reported on Monday that New York’s curve had flattened and, though daily deaths from coronavirus remain relatively high for the U.S., hospitals in the state are expected to be able to manage incoming cases.

“The number of deaths is 671, not as bad as it has been in the past, but basically flat at a horrific level of pain and grief and sorrow,” Cuomo said Monday.

The governors of all three states praised Cuomo for the aid.

“My deepest gratitude to [New York] Governor Andrew Cuomo,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) said during a Wednesday briefing. “Neighbors look out for each other, and to Governor Cuomo, thank you and we will return the favor.”

“I am so grateful for your partnership, @NYGovCuomo. The enemy isn’t each other, it’s COVID-19. We will get through this together,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said on Twitter Wednesday.

“Marylanders send our gratitude as we continue to confront this pandemic head-on. We’re all in this together,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) added.

After weeks of locking down vast swaths of the United States to slow the spread of the coronavirus, President Trump and many governors are contemplating opening states back up to regular commerce. The White House released guidelines for states to consider for when to lift stay-at-home orders and allow “nonessential” businesses to begin operating again. The guidelines also offer advice for individuals when states begin to open up.

The president’s plan says states may begin loosening restrictions after daily reported cases of the coronavirus and patients with similar symptoms have trended downward for two weeks. Hospitals must also be able to comfortably handle all incoming and predicted new cases.

The White House guidelines recommend that vulnerable individuals, such as seniors and people with preexisting conditions, continue to self-isolate. All people should continue to social distance in public, minimize travel, and avoid crowded areas.

Though the process of opening up the United States may be starting, a return to normalcy may take months or a year. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) has said that he may not approve large gatherings such as concerts or sporting events in his city until 2021.

“It’s difficult to imagine us getting together in the thousands anytime soon, so I think we should be prepared for that this year,” Garcetti said on Wednesday. “Until there’s either a vaccine, some sort of pharmaceutical intervention, or herd immunity, the science is the science. And public health officials have made very clear we have miles and miles to walk before we can be back in those environments.”

