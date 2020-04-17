https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/ny-man-khaled-ahmad-tells-cops-killed-eating-father-holed-quarantine/

New York City man Khaled Ahmed told police he killed his father during their quarantine together.

Khaled Ahmed was covered with blood when he approached police at 4:30 AM.

Ahmed’s father’s body was badly mutilated and his arms were cut off.

Police said,”It’s one of the worst crime scenes I’ve ever seen. He was missing body parts — we don’t know where they are.”

1010 Wins reported:

Officials arrested a man on Wednesday after he approached police who were inside a bagel shop in Brooklyn and told them he had killed his father. Khaled Ahmad, 26, had been staying with his father inside their Dyker Heights home during the coronavirus outbreak. He went to a nearby bagel shop at approximately 4:30 a.m., where he confessed to authorities he had knifed his father. “I killed my father,” Ahmad, who was drenched in blood told them, according to an NYPD spokesperson. Police later found the body of 57-year-old Imad Ahmad “badly mutilated” inside their home, according to New York Post. Officials arrested Khaled and went to the home located at 84th Street near 14th Avenue. Police discovered the victim had suffered multiple stab wounds and was disembodied. The Post reports that Ahmad had allegedly cut off his father’s arms and part of his head and disemboweled him.

