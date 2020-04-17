https://www.dailywire.com/news/ny-times-headline-laments-chinas-suffering-economy

On Thursday, in the midst of the coronavirus crisis that originated in China and has decimated the economies of nations the world over, The New York Times decided to run a headline bemoaning how the coronavirus had hurt the economy of one of the world’s great powers.

That country was China.

The Times headline stated, “China’s Economy Shrinks, Just When The World Needs Its Punch.”

The Times must have realized that many Americans would be furious at the idea that America needs China and that the Times was trying to engender sympathy for the very nation responsible for the coronavirus that has triggered one of the greatest crises in American history, because the headline was changed to “China’s Economy Shrinks, Ending a Nearly Half-Century of Growth.”

NYT changed their headline pretty fast. pic.twitter.com/OTHNTHdgU5 — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) April 17, 2020

NYT op-ed, not even a day ago: “does china’s propaganda work?” NYT: *publishes chinese propaganda* pic.twitter.com/4c31ZAOIcA — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) April 17, 2020

The Times’ proclivity for writing headlines offensive to the average American has been rampant for some time; as recently as March the Times ran an opinion piece titled, “The Road To Coronavirus Hell Was Paved By Evangelicals.” The piece began, “Donald Trump rose to power with the determined assistance of a movement that denies science, bashes government and prioritized loyalty over professional expertise. In the current crisis, we are all reaping what that movement has sown.”

That headline was later was changed to “The Religious Right’s Hostility to Science Is Crippling Our Coronavirus Response.”

In mid-March, the Times changed its headline regarding Democrats in the Senate voting against a stimulus package from “Democrats Block Action on $1.8 Trillion Stimulus” to “Democrats Block Action on Stimulus Plan, Seeking Worker Protections.” The Daily Wire noted that the change “adds a vague qualifier meant to make it look like Democrats were not simply acting with partisan bitterness – a qualifier Republicans rarely get from left-leaning media outlets.”The Times ultimately changed the headline to read “Partisan Divide Threatens Deal on Rescue Plan.”

As far as sympathizing with the repressive regime in Communist China by worrying about that country’s economic slowdown, the Times’ penchant for empathizing with repressive regimes is nothing new; in February 2018 the Times gushed over Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, as she appeared at the Olympic Games in South Korea, writing in their headline, “Kim Jong-un’s Sister Turns On the Charm, Taking Pence’s Spotlight.” The article stated, “Flashing a sphinx-like smile and without ever speaking in public, Ms. Kim managed to outflank Mr. Trump’s envoy to the Olympics, Vice President Mike Pence, in the game of diplomatic image-making.”

Going back much further, witness this puff piece the Times wrote about Adolf Hitler 10 days before World War II erupted, in which they wrote,“HERR HITLER AT HOME IN THE CLOUDS; High up on his favorite mountain he finds time for politics, solitude and frequent official parties … Berchtesgaden, where Hitler has spent most of his Summer, is the home of his own choice. When he was still editor of the Voelkische Beobachter and little more than an adventurous figure among the scores of German party leaders he bought a little country house on a foothill of one of the three Alpine peaks which dominate the Berchtesgaden valley.”

And lest we forget, there was the infamous reporting of the Times on Josef Stalin that whitewashed that dictator in the 1930s.

