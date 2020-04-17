https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/poll-biden-runningmate/2020/04/17/id/963453

Voters overwhelmingly want to see Joe Biden choose a running mate with governing experience, and are far less interested in whether he chooses a woman or a person of color as vice-presidential nominee, a new poll showed.

The Politico/Morning Consult survey released Wednesday showed 66% of voters said it was important Biden choose a running mate with legislative and executive experience. Only 29% said it was important for Biden to choose a woman — as he has vowed to do — while 22% said it was important he choose a person of color.

The poll found about 80% of Democrats said it was important that Biden’s vice-presidential pick have legislative and executive experience. About half said it’s important for the 77-year-old Biden’s running mate to be younger than him, and for his pick to be a woman, Politico reported.

Also, 32% say it’s important Biden pick someone who is “religious;” 31% say it’s important he pick someone who is “more conservative than him;” 25% say it’s important that he pick someone who’s “more liberal than him;” and 14% say it’s important he pick a man.

The survey of 1,990 registered voters was conducted April 10-12 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

