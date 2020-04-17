https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/president-trump-slams-nancy-pelosi-delays-critical-relief-small-business-owners-american-workers-second-time/

Democrat Speaker Nancy Pelosi is at home in her San Francisco mansion during the California lockdown doing appearances on late night television while American workers and business owners go broke.

As of Thursday Speaker Pelosi would not approve more funding for small business.

Last week, Democrats blocked the $250 billion replenishment of the Paycheck Protection Program prompting Pelosi to partake in a parade praising partisan Democrats for blocking the program.

And today the Small Business Association announced they officially ran out of money for their loan program to America’s small businesses.

On Thursday at least 20,000 small business loans went unprocessed because Democrats Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer would not approve more funding.

Rep. Jim Jordan announced on Thursday that Democrats will not pass legislation to save small businesses until they get their legislation that would give money to states that let criminals out of prison.

This is the second time in a month that Speaker Pelosi has delayed assistance to American workers and business owners.

In March House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) delayed the vote on the Senate’s Coronavirus stimulus package hoping that Democrats were able to to load the bill with their pet projects.

On Friday President Trump slammed Democrat Nancy Pelosi for delaying critical relief to American workers and small business owners.

