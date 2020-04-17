https://www.theepochtimes.com/severe-storms-capable-of-producing-tornadoes-are-forecast-again-across-the-south-this-weekend_3315967.html

As cleanup continues from 105 tornadoes that hit during Easter weekend, another storm system is gearing up on the heels of the last one.

The potential for severe weather is possible this weekend for much of the South.

“The highest probability will be on Sunday across many of the same areas that saw severe weather on Easter,” CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen says. “This storm will be similar, but not as strong.”

The quick-moving system will fire up in East Texas through the day on Sunday, with the potential for large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

The main weather headline for the upcoming weekend continues to be the storm system that will bring increased rain & storm chances to the region. Showers and a few strong to severe storms remain possible Saturday and Sunday. Keep checking back for updates! #txwx #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/katmhD6yIJ — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) April 17, 2020

From there, the system will move east, still carrying a severe weather risk. “Tornadoes will be possible, but this time the ingredients will favor strong winds as the most prevalent threat,” CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward says.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a level 3 out of 5 risk for Sunday for parts of North Louisiana, Southern Mississippi, Alabama and West Georgia.

The main risks will be damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. Some cities within the risk area include Shreveport, Louisiana; Jackson, Mississippi; and Montgomery, Alabama. Major cities such as Houston and Atlanta could also see intense storms.

Severe thunderstorms are likely Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. The main threat will be for damaging winds up to 60-70mph and large hail up to golf ball size. A tornado also cannot be ruled out. pic.twitter.com/Q6y8JDTkl7 — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) April 16, 2020

Very heavy rain will also fall in these areas. Central Georgia could see several inches of rain Sunday night into Monday.

The system will quickly move off the Carolina coast during the day Monday.

