A beach city in Orange County, California decided to teach kids a lesson after 28 confirmed Coronavirus deaths in the entire county of over 3 million people.

San Clemente shut down a popular skate park on April 1st due to the state’s authoritarian shelter-in-place order.

San Clemente officials sprung into action and filled the park with 37 tons of sand after they saw teenagers and children ignoring signs to stay out.

CBSLA reported:

A popular skatepark in San Clemente was filled with sand to discourage skaters from using it during the coronavirus pandemic and to promote social distancing. San Clemente had shut down all its parks and facilities on April 1 under the state’s stay-at-home orders, but skaters ignored signs warning against trespassing at the Ralphs Skate Court, 241 Avenida La Pata. Since park facilities have been closed city officials say they routinely saw people visit the skatepark, even by some children accompanied with their parents, according to the San Clemente Times. City officials told the newspaper they followed in the footsteps of other cities, and filled the skatepark with 37 tons of sand. The nonprofit group that has raised money to support the skatepark, however, says the city made the decision to fill the skatepark with sand without notifying them first.

