(REUTERS) The United States may need to endure social distancing measures to fight the coronavirus outbreak until 2022, according to researchers at the Harvard School of Public Health.

The study comes as more than 2,200 people died in the United States from the outbreak on Tuesday, a record, according to a Reuters tally, even as the country debates how to reopen its economy.

The overall death toll in the U.S. from the virus stood at more than 28,300 as of Tuesday.

