Roger Stone, a longtime adviser to President Donald Trump, called his impending prison sentence in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic “essentially a death sentence.”

In an interview on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” — Stone lamented, despite “egregious juror misconduct,” he has been ordered to surrender in two weeks.

“At 67 years old with some underlying health problems, including a history of asthma, I believe with the coronavirus it is essentially a death sentence,” he said.

He faces a 40-month prison sentence after being convicted last year of witness tampering and lying to Congress.

Stone insisted, however, he felt the real reason he was prosecuted was he “refused to bear false witness” against Trump.

“I wasn’t prosecuted because I was covering anything up for the president,” Stone said. “I was prosecuted because I refused to bear false witness against the president. I refused to dissemble, as the prosecutors wanted, about numerous phone calls between myself and candidate Trump in 2016.”

After it was discovered jury foreperson Tomeka Hart had posted anti-Trump sentiments on her social media pages, Stone’s lawyers asked for a retrial on the grounds that Hart lied on her juror questionnaire about her political beliefs.

“The U.S. Supreme Court’s been very clear that all defendants are entitled to a jury that is impartial and indifferent,” Stone said Friday. “But in this case it is undisputable that the jury forewoman attacked both me and President Trump in 2019 social media postings, lied about that during jury selection, and then later deleted her Facebook page to cover her trails.”

Stone’s request for a retrial was denied Thursday.

