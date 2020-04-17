https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/look-dr-sanjay-guptas-face-says-biden-struggles-put-sentence-together-know-roosevelt-came-thing-video/

The look on Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s face says it all.

Biden virtually appeared on CNN from his Delaware basement Thursday night and struggled to put a sentence together.

CNN host Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta cringed as Biden checked his notes and struggled to finish a sentence.

“Um, you know, there’s a uh, during World War… Two, uh, you know, where Roosevelt came up with a thing that uh, you know, was totally different than a, than the, the, it’s called, he’s called it a, you know, the World War Two, he had the World, the War Production Board.”

You know, the thing!

WATCH:

BIDEN: “Um, you know, there’s a uh, during World War… Two, uh, you know, where Roosevelt came up with a thing that uh, you know, was totally different than a, than the, the, it’s called, he’s called it a, you know, the World War Two, he had the World, the War Production Board.” pic.twitter.com/RzOjwnQ4fk — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 17, 2020

Earlier this week Biden and his wife Jill appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday to discuss the Coronavirus pandemic.

Biden struggled so hard to remember what he was saying that at one point his wife tried to chime in to help him.

Jill Biden looked uncomfortable as she watched her husband struggle to speak.

