New York state on Tuesday decided to add “presumed” COVID-19 cases to its death toll, which reached a total of 10,000 victims.

On Tuesday alone, 3,700 new deaths were added to the revised death count, according to a report from The New York Times.

“These new presumed cases are mostly from ERs and hospitals, which means people weren’t getting tested even in those settings. Lots more were in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities,” NY Times reporter Kristen Danis said.

New York state now has almost half of the total coronavirus deaths in the US today.

But New York is not alone.

Michigan also announced this week they were adding another 65 “presumed” cases to their total coronavirus tally.

This is starting to look like a scam.

