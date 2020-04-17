http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/fz1DgDgLa_o/

During his Thursday coronavirus task force press conference, President Trump confirmed what many had suspected for some time: Sports will return, but without fans, initially.

“Many of them are going to be starting without the fans,” Trump explained. “So it’ll be made for television. The good old days, made for television. And it’ll go that way and then fans will start coming in, maybe they’ll be separated by two seats. And then ultimately, we want to have packed arenas. When the virus is gone, we’re going to have packed arenas, and we’re going to be back to enjoying sports the way they’re supposed to be.”

President Trump also referenced Alabama’s Bryant-Denney stadium, which can seat over 100,000, as the type of arena he would like to see filled with fans. That kind of talk is refreshing for a citizenry that has heard much about adapting to a “new normal.” It appears the president isn’t interested in any kind of “new” normal and, instead, would like to return to normal normal as fast as possible.

Even more refreshing, is to hear that there will be sports at all. The “Lambeau Leap” may end a lot differently, but there will be sports.

