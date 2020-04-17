https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/trump-unloads-cuomo-coronavirus-rant-accusing-president-passing-buck-without-passing-bucks/

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo attacked President Trump in his daily briefing Friday over Trump’s plan announced Thursday for the phased reopening of the economy from the shutdowns due to the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus. Cuomo complained New York was getting shortchanged by the Trump administration and accused Trump of ‘passing the buck’ to the states without adequate funding. Trump’s plan calls for each state to be responsible for their own plan to meet the voluntary guidelines. Trump has consistently said the federal government is there to back up the states, not do everything for them.

“Don’t pass the buck without passing the bucks” Gov. Cuomo says the Trump administration needs to provide states with financial assistance so they can reopen successfully https://t.co/luouSlIZcP pic.twitter.com/60oIYDp1GF — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 17, 2020

Trump unloaded on Cuomo in real time:

“Governor Cuomo should spend more time “doing” and less time “complaining”. Get out there and get the job done. Stop talking! We built you thousands of hospital beds that you didn’t need or use, gave large numbers of Ventilators that you should have had, and helped you with……..testing that you should be doing. We have given New York far more money, help and equipment than any other state, by far, & these great men & women who did the job never hear you say thanks. Your numbers are not good. Less talk and more action!”

Governor Cuomo should spend more time “doing” and less time “complaining”. Get out there and get the job done. Stop talking! We built you thousands of hospital beds that you didn’t need or use, gave large numbers of Ventilators that you should have had, and helped you with…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

….testing that you should be doing. We have given New York far more money, help and equipment than any other state, by far, & these great men & women who did the job never hear you say thanks. Your numbers are not good. Less talk and more action! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

