Twitter has suspended a popular conservative account for posting a joke meme about presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

It all started when the Biden campaign made the incredibly questionable decision to promote a create-your-own “Team Joe” meme generator on its campaign website — a move that certainly did not go as planned. But before the campaign could realize its mistake, social media jokesters had taken full advantage of the opportunity.

By late Thursday night, Twitter was teeming with fake Joe Biden “endorsements” featuring “the devil, several members of the media including CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta, convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, ‘Corn Pop,’ and a ‘lying dog-faced pony soldier,'” wrote TheBlaze’s Breck Dumas.

One popular account, ALX, run by a production administrator for Turning Point USA, took advantage of the Biden campaign’s failed project by posting an endorsement from Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping.

Twitter evidently didn’t find the joke amusing and suspended the account Thursday night, according to reports on Twitter confirmed by RedState.

Though the offending tweet cannot be seen since the account has been suspended, RedState included a screenshot of it in its report. The screenshot tweet in its story matches the one that Twitter users are suggesting as the one that ALX posted. One example is shown below.

In a statement to RedState, ALX said, “I am a young Conservative just starting out and I have worked hard to get to the point I am today. For Twitter to remove my account without a clear reason after CEO Jack Dorsey said the that company would be more transparent before Congress is deeply troubling.”

ALX was a popular account often retweeted by President Donald Trump.

Interestingly, other users on Twitter also posted images of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, but as of yet have not been suspended by the platform. Even the Trump campaign joined in on the fun, posting its very own meme of Xi saying he’s on “Team Joe!”

“Your son Hunter is a very good businessman!” the bio in the meme states.

