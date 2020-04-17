https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/university-diversity-official-chinese-virus-may-originated-america/

(BREITBART) A diversity official at the University of Washington told students this week that the Chinese virus may have originated in the United States. The comment was made by Vice President for Minority Affairs and Diversity Rickey Hall on Wednesday during a webinar on discrimination in the age of the Chinese virus.

“We don’t know where this virus originated,” Hall said during the webinar. “It could have originated in the United States.”

