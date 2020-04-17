https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/update-dr-shi-zhengli-ran-coronavirus-research-wuhan-us-project-shut-dhs-2014-risky-prior-leak-killed-researcher/

China’s Dr. Shi Zhengli’s name is finally breaking into the mainstream media reports.

On Thursday night Steven Mosher author of “Bully of Asia” joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the latest developments that the coronavirus was spread from a Wuhan lab to the general public.

Mosher was one of the first to suggest that COVID-19 was developed in a lab in Wuhan back in February.

Steven Mosher brought up Professor Shi Zhengli during his appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Here is what we reported at The Gateway Pundit on Shi Zhengli last week.

Chinese Doctor Shi Zhengli was part of a team that working on a coronavirus project jointly with US doctors in 2014 before it was shut down by the DHS for being too risky.

After the US research project was shut down, Dr. Shi continued her coronavirus research in Wuhan, China.

Doctor Shi Zhengli from China was part of a team, including Doctor Ralph S. Baric, that published an article in a 2015 edition of Nature Medicine.

In the article they discussed bat coronaviruses that showed potential for human emergence. The article was published in 2015.

This report was published shortly after their project was defunded by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The HHS in 2014 sent a letter to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where they announced they were going to defund the program.

Dr. Ralph S. Baric was identified in the letter.

After the work stopped in the US, the Chinese moved forward with the project and ran research and development in Wuhan at the Wuhan Virology Center. From Shi Zhengli’s papers and resume, it is clear that they successfully isolated the virus in the lab and were actively experimenting with species <-> specie transmission.

It’s also important to note that back in 2017 we had solid intelligence about a viral leak in a high security Chinese virology R&D center that resulted in the SARS virus getting out and killing people.

This information provides a basis that contradicts the theory that COVID-19 is a variant that just magically mutated in a bat in the wild and then jumped to a human when they ate a delicious bowl of bat soup.

From all of the published research papers that relate to this project going back to 2014, it’s clear that COVID-19 was already in a lab.

It’s difficult to tell if the release was intentional or accidental.

In 2017, the Chinese had a similar release incident that sickened eight people and killed one. It started when two workers at a Chinese CDC lab independently isolated and experimented in vitro/vivo a SARS virus. In one of these sessions the scientists took a previously unknown variant of the SARS virus and moved it out from a BSL-4 high-containment facility into a low-safety diarrhea research lab where the two were working. Apparently, the virus inactivation process didn’t work properly and both were infected at the lab and then proceeded to infect other people outside of the lab.

Yesterday we noted that the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, Hubei Province in China was hiring individuals for an ecological study of bat migration and virus transmission in November of 2019.

We now know from Dr. Shi’s resume and papers that she was still working on the coronavirus at that time:

Via Yaacov Apelbaum.



According to National Review:

On December 24, 2019, the Wuhan Institute of Virology posted a second job posting. The translation of that posting includes the declaration, “long-term research on the pathogenic biology of bats carrying important viruses has confirmed the origin of bats of major new human and livestock infectious diseases such as SARS and SADS, and a large number of new bat and rodent new viruses have been discovered and identified.”

What happened up until January is still mostly a mystery. But now we have more evidence that China was working on the China coronavirus in a lab in Wuhan for years.



We also have evidence of fatalities from the lab coronavirus back in 2017.

Hat tip Yaacov Apelbaum

