A projection of the American flag lit up the face of the Matterhorn in the Swiss Alps on Wednesday night as a sign of solidarity, hope, and strength amid the CCP virus pandemic.

An image of the flag, which was projected onto the mountain by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter, was shared by the Embassy of Switzerland in the United States on Thursday.

“INCREDIBLE! As a sign of solidarity, the American flag was projected onto the Matterhorn last night. Switzerland is sending hope and strength to the United States of America,” the post read.

The projection is part of a series created by Hofstetter which sees the face of Matterhorn illuminated with images and mottos from 10 p.m. local time to midnight, from the town of Zermatt, located near the base of the mountain.

“With the illumination, Zermatt wants to give people a sign of hope and solidarity in this difficult time of the coronavirus pandemic. Just like the motto ‘light is hope,’” Zermatt Tourism said in a news release. “The village shows solidarity with all people who are currently suffering and is grateful to all those who are helping to overcome the crisis.”

Hofstetter has previously emblazoned the 14,690-foot (4,478 meter) tall mountain with other displays such as the Italian, Spanish, German, Portuguese, and Japanese flags, and mottos reading “#AllOfUs” and “#StayAtHome.” The projection has also displayed an image of the Swiss flag and an image of a heart.

Since 1999, Hofstetter has displayed his artwork on buildings, monuments, landscapes, and mountains across the globe.

The tourism company noted that the American flag was displayed at a time when, according to official figures, the United States has been the most impacted by the outbreak of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, commonly known as the novel coronavirus.

There are more than 671,000 CCP virus cases and 33,286 deaths, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University, although many researchers believe the official figures are incorrect due to misreporting from countries like China and Iran.

“As it stands, the USA is the country that has been most impacted by the COVID-19 crisis with the highest number of confirmed cases,” the news release states. “Our thoughts are with all American people at this unprecedented time.”

“The Matterhorn has always been a symbol of Switzerland and a place of strength and stability,” the tourism company said. “Zermatt is convinced: As strong as the Matterhorn, so strong must the society stand together, be anchored and let the storm pass.”

The mountain resort, like all others in the country, has been shut since March 13 and has been ordered to remain so until at least April 19 amid the CCP virus pandemic. The Swiss death toll from the virus has exceeded 1,000, but the rate of infections has slowed and the government is preparing to loosen other restrictions in the country starting on April 27.

