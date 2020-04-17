https://www.theblaze.com/video-plane-makes-incredible-emergency-landing-on-busy-highway

A viral video shows a plane making a miraculous emergency landing on a busy highway near Quebec City, Canada.

The steel-nerved pilot of a Piper PA-28 Cherokee aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing, and the only available landing strip was a highway. The plane touched down on Highway 40 near Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the CBC.

Numerous cars driving on the highway, overpasses, and several exits signs added an extra degree of difficulty to the emergency landing. Drivers collectively slowed down to provide enough room for the plane to stick the landing on the Canadian highway.

Twitter user @Lauthfee posted the nail-biting video on Twitter, where it has over 1.2 million views, over 8,000 retweets, and more than 22,000 Likes.

One driver had a front-row seat to the marvelous landing and was directly behind the small airplane as it touched down. The tailgating video was uploaded on YouTube by an account under the name of “Sly Tortuously.”

Jean-Paul Daoust witnessed the incredible landing from the parking lot of a nearby garden center.

“I was pretty surprised,” said Daoust. “First time I’ve ever seen a plane on a highway, except in the movies.”

Quebec provincial police said that a mechanical problem forced the pilot to make the emergency landing only a few miles south of the Jean Lesage International Airport.

“We received calls mentioning that an airplane was landing on westbound Highway 40. Fortunately, the aircraft landed without a collision, and then no one was injured,” said Sgt. Helene Nepton of the provincial police. “In fact, traffic was able to resume quickly in the area.”

Traffic was stopped for less than an hour as emergency crews escorted the plane off the highway.

