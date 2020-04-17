https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wall-street-stock-market-dow/2020/04/17/id/963344

U.S. stocks jumped on Friday following President Donald Trump’s new guidelines to reopen the economy and on a report of a drug to potentially treat COVID-19, while Boeing headed higher on plans to resume production.

In early trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 519 points, or 2.2%, to 24,057.

The S&P 500 gained 61 points, or 2.2%, at 2,861, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 126 points, or 1.5%, to 8,657.

The biggest U.S. planemaker soared 11.2% in premarket trading after saying it would resume commercial aircraft production next week in Washington state after halting operations last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark S&P 500 is now set for its third weekly gain in four, on the back of a raft of global stimulus measures and hopes that statewide lockdowns would be eased as the virus outbreak showed signs of ebbing.

Late on Thursday, Trump outlined a plan to ease the shutdown in a staggered, three-stage process, but the plan was a set of recommendations rather than orders and left the decision largely up to state governors.

Gilead Sciences Inc surged 11% following a media report that patients with severe symptoms of the disease had responded positively to its experimental drug, remdesivir.

“With news of a potential beneficial treatment on the same day that Trump laid out plans to re-open the U.S. economy, there is clear optimism over the possibility that some semblance of normality could soon return,” Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG in London wrote in a note.

The risk-on sentiment pushed Wall Street’s fear gauge below 40, but the S&P 500 is still about 20% away from reclaiming its record high and evidence of a severe economic slump is piling up.

With widespread production halts putting millions out of work, U.S. jobless claims touched 22 million in the past month, while China’s economy contracted for the first time in nearly three decades in the first quarter.

Big U.S. lenders rebounded in premarket trading with Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co rising more than 6% after being hammered this week on reporting several billion dollars in reserves to cover potential loan defaults.

“The mid-week souring in risk sentiment is seeing a turnaround, as optimism for a way out of this virus crisis returns to the markets,” said Raffi Boyadjian, senior investment analyst at XM in Cyprus.

The world’s top oilfield services provider Schlumberger NV rose 5% even as it recorded an $8.5 billion charge in the first quarter and cut its dividend after slashing the value of some of its units following a collapse in oil prices.

GLOBAL MARKETS

World stock markets made a super-charged sprint towards a second straight week of gains.

The bulls were back in business, with reports that patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms had responded positively to a drug made by U.S. company Gilead Sciences giving traders an extra excuse to brush off a widely expected slump in Chinese GDP data.

Europe’s main markets and Wall Street futures rose more than 3%, putting the pan-regional STOXX 600 up nearly 8% over the last two weeks and MSCI’s 49-country world index 23% off last month’s four-year lows.

“The market continues to look through terrible data… on anticipation of economies reopening,” said Steen Jakobsen, Chief Investment Officer at Saxo Bank. “And hopes that a new drug treatment will help lift longer-term uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Nearly 150,000 people have now died from the disease, while Friday’s data from China had shown the world’s second-largest economy had contracted for the first time since recognized records began in 1992.

Gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 6.8% in the quarter year-on-year, slightly more than expected, and 9.8% from the previous quarter. Chinese retail sales also fell more than expected in March, but industrial output dipped only slightly, suggesting manufacturing may be recovering more quickly.

Asia had had a strong session. Tokyo’s Nikkei and Seoul’s KOPSI both closed up over 3% and industrial metal copper, seen as something of a bellwether of global economic health, was up nearly 4% for the week.

Investors are now looking at how the lockdowns that have caused the economic numbers to crash are being gradually lifted.

Following plans announced by China and Germany, Italy, Spain and some other parts of Europe this week, Trump laid out guidelines on Thursday for U.S. states to emerge from shutdowns in a staggered, three-stage approach.

“We are not opening all at once, but one careful step at a time,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

The dollar edged up to a 10-day high on the euro. Gilead Sciences’ shares surged almost 12% in premarket Wall Street trading meanwhile following a report that partial data on its experimental drug remdesivir showed it might help patients with severe virus symptoms.

EURO FIGHTERS

There was still plenty of gloomy news to navigate, however.

Credit rating firm S&P Global downgraded another clutch of countries hit by the coronavirus and warned that even triple-A and other top-rated nations could be cut depending on how they manage the longer-term consequences of the pandemic.

Back in Europe though, Italy’s government bonds, which have been under pressure as the country’s virus difficulties push its debt-to-GDP ratio towards 150%, rallied again as France expressed support for joint euro zone debt issuance.

European countries have “no choice” but to set up a fund that “could issue common debt with a common guarantee,” French President Emmanuel Macron told the Financial Times on Thursday. Failure to do so would lead to populists winning elections in Italy, Spain, and possibly France, he also warned.

Yields on ultra-safe 10-year U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds rose slightly, while Treasury futures and the dollar rose slightly as investors returned to a cautious view about the economic impact of the pandemic and lockdown measures. The safe-haven yen regained some lost ground.

Spot gold fell 1.5% to $1,690 per ounce too and with investors looking to take on more risk, copper’s jump put it on track for its best week since February 2019.

No such luck for battered oil markets, however.

U.S. crude futures slumped as much as 8% to an 18-year low after OPEC lowered its global demand forecast on Thursday.

Brent was whiplashed too, swinging back under $28 a barrel having been up nearly 3% only to then stage another fight back.

OPEC now sees a contraction of global demand of 6.9 million barrels per day (bpd) this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Downward risks remain significant, suggesting the possibility of further adjustments, especially in the second quarter,” OPEC said of the demand forecast.

