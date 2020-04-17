https://www.dailywire.com/news/warren-samantha-bee-mock-ted-cruz-on-coronavirus

In a prerecorded interview featured on Wednesday’s “Full Frontal,” host Samantha Bee joined Senator Elizabeth Warren to mock Senator Ted Cruz, saying that the benefit of members of Congress self-isolating because of the coronavirus was they would not have to be around him. Bee stated, “Are you able to at least take comfort in the fact that self-isolating reduces the risk of having to have a conversation with Ted Cruz?” Warren sniped, “You remember Ted Cruz was one of the first to go into quarantine, and it did not make things worse in the Senate.” Bee added, “You know, it’s always important to find brightness where you can. You just look for those little points …” Warren: “Little points of light.”

Warren should know better than to tangle with Cruz; in January, growing more and more desperate as she slid down the polls in the Democratic presidential race, she stated that on the first day in office after she were elected president she would cancel student loan debt for up to 42 million Americans and simply ignore what Congress had to say about it.

As The Washington Examiner reported, “The Democratic presidential candidate said, in a plan released Tuesday, that she would direct her secretary of education to “compromise and modify” federal student loans consistent with her plan to cancel up to $50,000 in debt for 95% of student loan borrowers.”

Warren bragged on Twitter:

When I was elected to the Senate, I used every opportunity and tool available to ease the burden of student debt. I fought to lower interest rates, refinance loans, and hold loan servicers and debt collectors accountable for breaking the law and hurting borrowers … Understand this: The Department of Education has broad authority to end the student loan debt crisis. When I’m president, I plan to use that authority.

Pulling out her identity politics card, she stated, “Canceling student loan debt is a racial justice issue.” Warren pontificated that she would simply ignore Congress, stating, “We have a student loan crisis—and we can’t afford to wait for Congress to act. I’ve already proposed a student loan debt cancellation plan, and on day one of my presidency, I’ll use existing laws to start providing that debt cancellation immediately.”

Cruz fired back on Twitter, “Which clause of the Constitution gives a President the authority to give away a trillion $ w/o Congress? And if you like this policy, how would you feel if/when a GOP president does it for something you don’t like? Here’s a better idea: follow the Const & don’t be a dictator.”

Which clause of the Constitution gives a President the authority to give away a trillion $ w/o Congress? And if you like this policy, how would you feel if/when a GOP president does it for something you don’t like? Here’s a better idea: follow the Const & don’t be a dictator. https://t.co/HT5pTEXxGp — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 14, 2020

One month later, Warren submitted a question to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who presided over President Trump’s impeachment trial. Roberts read aloud Warren’s query, “At a time when large majorities of Americans have lost faith in government, does the fact that the chief justice is presiding over an impeachment trial in which Republican senators have thus far refused to allow witnesses or evidence contribute to the loss of legitimacy of the chief justice, the Supreme Court, or Constitution?”

Cruz chortled, “Elizabeth Warren helped defeat the impeachment of the president of the United States. That stunt helped deliver the votes of Lisa and Lamar,” referring to Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Sen. Lamar Alexander, both of whom were sought by Democrats to demand more witnesses be called in the trial.

In addition to their snarky comments about Cruz, the show on Wednesday featured Bee genuflecting at Warren’s feet, as Newsbusters reported. Introducing the interview, Bee gushed, “So, in search of calming and meaningful leadership, I called my President, Elizabeth Warren, and she answered.”

Bee stated to Warren, “I wanted desperately to vote for you, and you dropped out of the race, and it felt like the end of the world.” She continued later, “I know that you dropped out of the race, but is there a way that you could drop back in? It’s just a thought I had.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

