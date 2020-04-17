http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mDlMW6rBKsk/

Hundreds of Minnesotans plan to protest outside Governor Tim Walz’s residence Friday to demand an end to the state’s stay-at-home order.

The group, which is organizing using a Facebook event called “Liberate Minnesota”, plans to protest from noon to 3pm local time.

“Now is the time to demand Governor Walz and our state legislators end this lock down,” writes the page’s organizers. “Thousands of lives are being destroyed right now.”

“Small businesses are shuttering by the thousands across our state, and families and retirees are watching their life’s work be destroyed in front of their eyes.”

The organizers also allege that the governor is using the pandemic “to launch a full blown attack on the citizens of Minnesota, not to save lives, but to strip away and annihilate [our] freedoms.”

The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Thursday that 1,912 state residents had tested positive for the coronavirus, including 94 deaths.

Walz recently extended the state’s stay-home order to May 4.

