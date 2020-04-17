http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2o6sf4vFueY/

A stylist attending the “Liberate Minnesota” protest outside Gov. Tim Walz’s (D) residence on Friday said, because of the mass shutdowns across the nation, her daughter is not getting the schooling they paid for.

The woman told Breitbart News that she is ready for the challenge of resuming work and joked that her clients are ready as well. The shutdowns have “put a lot of emotion” on her whole family, including her daughter, who attends college in Wisconsin.

“My daughter goes to college in Wisconsin. She’s now forced to homeschool. And we haven’t had any kind of indication that we’re going to get any kind of credit [or] reimbursement of any sort,” the woman stated.

“So we’re paying for — we’re not getting what we paid for, and it’s definitely made her semester super hard. It’s very, very stressful. It’s just putting a lot if emotion on my whole family. We got to get back to reality here,” she continued. “I feel like I’m living in the Twilight Zone.”

President Trump appeared to support the movement’s sentiment, tweeting on Friday, “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” and doing the same for Michigan and Virginia:

LIBERATE MINNESOTA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

LIBERATE MICHIGAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

