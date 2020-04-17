https://www.dailywire.com/news/wach-the-view-co-host-joy-behar-says-michigan-protesters-should-sign-away-their-right-to-treatment

Joy Behar, co-host of “The View,” believes that Michiganders should have their right to treatment waived if they protest Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.

On Thursday’s episode of the talk show, Behar said that since the protesters were defying state orders, they should not have access to needed ventilators if they got sick with COVID-19.

“Well, I’d like to ask them if they’re willing to sign away their right to treatment if and when they get infected,” Behar said, as reported by Fox News. “Are you gonna say, ‘OK, I don’t need a ventilator because I thought I should go out and defy the governor’s order?”

Behar also expressed concern that people of those states might come to other states and spread the infection. “OK, and I’d like to know if people in states that are following the guidelines, like people like us in New York, can be sure that these people don’t come here,” she said. “I understand the fact that they’re upset they can’t get their veggies. But hello, we’re talking about this disease being way more infecting and worse than they even thought.”

As reported by The Daily Wire’s James Barrett, Michigan Democrats have begun to criticize Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her stay-at-home order, which barred the sale of non-essential items and forbid people from visiting their friends.

“There is no need for me to have a conversation with someone who is not doing anything,” said Michigan State Rep. Karen Whitsett (D). “I mean, if you are going to do something, then I want to have a conversation with you. If you are not going to do anything, I don’t have time to have a conversation with you. I have people dying in my city. I don’t have time to waste.”

Mayor of Detroit Mike Duggan also criticized Michigan’s system for reporting COVID-19 for being “not reliable.”

Launched Wednesday, “Operation Gridlock” saw thousands of cars jamming the roads in Lansing.

“Our Governor and her allies are infecting ALL of us with their radical, progressive agenda,” the Michigan Conservative Coalition (MCC) said on its Facebook page. “Dope stores? Open. Abortion clinics? Open. Churches? Shut down. Local businesses? Going broke!”

Meshawn Maddock, a MCC spokesman, told reporters that Whitmer should be looking for safe ways to open up businesses rather than shutting them down.

“There is no reason why she can’t be looking at some safe ways to be opening up businesses. Instead of talking about what’s essential and nonessential, let’s talk about what’s safe and not safe,” Maddock said.

Whitmer assured her citizens that a day will come when businesses open again, asking them to be patient.

“I want you to have your freedom, I want mine too,” said Whitmer. “We will get to a place where we can be with our friends and family again, where restaurants will open again, where we can go back to work safely again. We have a few tough days ahead of us, but those days where we can resume some normalcy, they are on the horizon if we keep doing what we need to do to get past this moment.”

