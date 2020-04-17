https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-this-seinfeld-video-game-pitch-is-epic-nothing

Ever wonder what it would be like to play Jerry Seinfeld dumping the most attractive women in New York for trivial reasons? Or perhaps maybe George Costanza lying his way out of a dubious situation? Well, a potential new video game may just be your ticket to that lifelong fantasy.

Posted Friday and quickly going viral, game designer Jacob Janerka (Paradigm) and animator Ivan Dixon (The Simpsons, Rick & Morty), shared a video game pitch to the hit 1990s sitcom “Seinfeld” that delivers all the promise of nothing. Take a look:

Can you imagine a game about nothing? @IvanRDixon and I have created a – 📣SEINFELD GAME PITCH 📣 To show our vision of what it could be. ✨Please share and retweet to show your support for making this a real game! ✨ See more at https://t.co/JwK3TyrurA#seinfeldgame pic.twitter.com/EpO9vyQGLe — Jacob Janerka (@JacobJanerka) April 17, 2020

The game will essentially be a “point-and-click” allowing people to choose their favorite character, sans Kramer, to embark on a scripted adventure full of zany twists and turns that will not recycle plotlines from previous episodes. Here’s how the game creators described it on the pitch site:

For a “show about nothing” Seinfeld has a surprisingly rich world. There are so many memorable recurring characters, plot lines and locations as the four protagonists navigate new relationships, jobs and rivals. Point-and-click adventure games often involve some sort of task or mission that requires a mix of conversational skills, puzzle solving, item collection and use. In Seinfeld, conflict also arises regularly from miscommunication or involves novel items (think episodes like The Pez, The Junior Mint, The Statue, The Calzone, The Fusilli Jerry, The Couch, The Big Salad etc). All this melds perfectly with the point-and-click formula! Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer all have such strong voices, allowing us to write dialogue that feels distinct. Hopefully when you read the dialogue you can almost hear their cadance and delivery, without the need for full voice-overs (depending on the practicality and interest from the original cast.)

Though Kramer will be a part of the game, the designers intend for him to be a “wild card” character that influences the plot without being controlled in order to preserve the character’s chaotic ethos. Each game adventure will last about 30 minutes (the length of a “Seinfeld” episode). The first proposed adventure, “The Email,” will focus on Jerry’s relationship with a publicist that leads to all sorts of crazy antics and a showdown with the character Newman.

Though the makers have not been given any official green light from either Jerry Seinfeld or Larry David (the original creators), they hope that this new type of game will help them see an avenue to bring Seinfeld to a new generation.

“Honestly, we are just huge fans of the show,” the game designers said in the pitch. “There is an incredible list of better scams and cash grabs that are less of a long shot. We could live like kings and commit mail fraud, however we’d much rather follow our hearts.”

“We’re aware that Jerry and Larry are not interested in doing a reunion show or making more episodes,” they later added. “This game would allow us to introduce these characters to a new generation in a novel way that doesn’t conflict with the creator’s wishes, keeping the Seinfeld legacy strong for many years into the future.”

Should the game be given enough internet support, the makers hope that they will be given the rights to take “Seinfeld Adventure” to whole new level of epic nothingness.

