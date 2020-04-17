https://www.theblaze.com/unleashed/abuse-of-power-

Conservatives in Michigan are concerned about their governor abusing their power amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We just don’t pay attention. That’s when they swoop in and take our rights,” Pat Gray said on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

Here’s Pat to discuss the dangerous power grabs that can be observed across the nation, at all levels of government.

Use code PAT to save $30 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat’s biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

