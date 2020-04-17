https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/493426-pence-states-have-enough-tests-for-phase-one-of-reopening

The White House on Friday said that states have enough coronavirus tests to be able to enter the first phase of its plan for reopening the economy.

The statement comes as the administration is facing pressure to increase the testing capacity.

But officials, including administration health experts, sought to push back on the alarm and express confidence in the testing capabilities, at least for the first phase of reopening.

“Our best scientists and health experts assess that states today have enough tests to implement the criteria of phase one if they choose to do so,” Vice President Pence told reporters at a news briefing Friday.

He acknowledged a “problem” with the initial rollout of the tests, but said problems are being fixed.

“Many of those have been already corrected and other[s] of those will be corrected,” Fauci said Friday. “We will have and there will be enough tests to allow us to take this country through phase one.”

Phase one of the government’s reopening plan would still call on “vulnerable individuals” to shelter in place, and for people to avoid gatherings of over 10 people unless they can socially distance. Bars would remain closed, though gyms could open with proper procedures.

The pushback from the White House comes as governors, lawmakers and many outside health experts have been clamoring for more testing.