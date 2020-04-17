https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/493414-why-donald-trump-needs-to-worry-about-his-odds-with-florida-voters

Since 1900, Floridians have voted for a winning president 76.67 percent of the time. In 2020, any hopes of Republicans retaining the White House rest on winning the state of Florida. Florida has long been known as the largest bellwether state in politics. Its 29 electoral votes have been the deciding factor in multiple national elections. In 2016, Donald Trump won Florida by a little more than one percentage point. In 2018, Ron DeSantis won the governor’s office by four-tenths of a point.

While President TrumpDonald John TrumpMichael Cohen to be released early from prison amid coronavirus pandemic: report Biden assembling White House transition team Top Republicans call on Trump to fund WHO pending director-general’s resignation MORE may have a 93 percent approval rating in the state of Florida, a recent average of polls by Real Clear Politics has him losing the state to Joe Biden by the same four-tenths of a percentage point that Ron DeSantis beat Andrew Gillum. An atrociously irresponsible response to the coronavirus outbreak, by both the Governor and the President, could turn Florida blue for the first time since 2012, when Barack Obama won the state.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Trump repeatedly took credit for improving an economy that began its period of recovery under Barack Obama’s administration. As the Washington Post noted, “Obama’s last three years in office had growth rates of at least 2.17% and as high as 3.06%. For Trump the high point was 2.83% in 2018 when the tax cut seems to have had the largest impact and even fell short of Obama’s 2014 and 2015 growth rates of 3.06% and 3.05%, respectively.”

Supporters at Trump rallies and viewers tuning into his press briefings were told otherwise. They were told that he deserved all the credit for the strength of our economy. They were told that he and he alone supercharged our economy and nothing could stop it in its tracks. Once his administration became aware of the potential danger, they should have begun putting a response in place. Instead, President Trump and his administration politicized the virus, choosing to inflame culture wars and deny the science, rather than prepare for an impending disaster. The level of death we’re seeing was preventable, that’s not conjecture or speculation, that’s a fact.

Instead of finding a way to get more tests, President Trump went to Florida and held fundraisers and met with rich donors, all while the virus began to spread around the country – killing Americans. Instead of taking actions like requesting Governor DeSantis shut down the beaches in Florida and limit social gatherings, President Trump went on television and compared the coronavirus to the flu and mocked doctors begging for supplies.

Republican governors and members of Congress followed Trump’s lead. Congressman Matt Gaetz wore a gas mask on the floor of the House, just days before one of his own constituents died from the coronavirus. Trump’s chief of staff Mick Mulveney boldly accused the media of “exaggerating” the dangers of coronavirus after receiving multiple White House briefings on its danger and being tested twice.

Not to be outdone by his friends in Washington, DeSantis removed the state’s Surgeon General from a cabinet coronavirus meeting after he stated that social distancing measures may need to continue until indefinitely. He followed that up by declaring the WWE (a company owned by Republican mega-donor Linda McMahon) an essential company. Desantis’ declaration will allow the WWE to hold events in Orlando, Florida, without violating the state’s limits on gatherings. It’s no coincidence that Linda McMahon Super PAC will also be spending $18.5 million on Florida elections.

Americans aren’t stupid and neither are Floridians. Republicans in Florida may tolerate Trump’s antics, but they won’t tolerate him putting their lives at risk. Especially given the fact that Florida is flush with the very elderly population that is most vulnerable to the coronavirus. While governors all over the country have seen double digit increases in their approval ratings, DeSantis has seen his approval rating drop 7 points from where it was at the beginning of the year. Those numbers should terrify the president. It shows that all of the disinformation and propaganda in the world cannot cover up the incompetence and cruelty exhibited by their response to the coronavirus.

Republicans in Washington and the governor of Florida have made the ultimate gamble. They are playing Russian Roulette with the lives of Americans. Trump is not nearly as concerned with protecting American lives as he is with protecting the bank accounts of millionaires and billionaires. This could be the watershed moment that finally exposes Trump and leads to his downfall. The only problem is that he and DeSantis have to not kill us all first. If we can make it to November, Trump may be looking at the loss that finally ends his presidency.

Michael Starr Hopkins is the founder of Northern Starr Strategies and the host of “The Starr Report” podcast. Follow his updates @TheOnlyHonest.

