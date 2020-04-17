http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/aBqg0FiGaTA/woman-shares-strange-neurological-symptom-21881561

A woman struck down by the coronavirus has described the strange neurological symptom she is experiencing on the road to recovery.

Tracey Binnie, from East Lothian in Scotland, seems to have passed the worst of her bout of Covid-19, four weeks after contracting the disease.

However, she has started to experience a symptom she describes as brain ‘short circuiting’, Edinburgh Live reported.

“I’m now into week four and eternally thankful I wasn’t hospitalised,” she posted online.

“Going stir crazy though because I really want to go out into the garden.

“One thing I did want to ask is whether anyone has had neurological symptoms?

“I’m having trouble describing it, but I get frequent episodes of what feels like my brain is short circuiting – I lose all focus and it mostly happens when I’m sitting or standing. It’s really unpleasant.”

Another user confirmed that they had also experienced such a sensation.

They wrote: “Yeah I know what you mean. Like you have had a bottle of wine and you zone out.”

It may be that Tracey is enduring a sensation others have referred to as ‘mental fatigue’ or ‘brain fog’.

A World Health Organisation study of 55,924 patients with laboratory confirmed cases of the coronavirus found that 38.1% reported fatigue of some kind.

Thea Jourdan, 50, says she didn’t experience a cough or fever as commonly reported, and her symptoms instead began with a ‘dull headache’.

She told the Daily Mail : “Initially I felt exhausted, as if I was dragging myself through a treacle and had no choice but to go to my bed. I had no meaningful cough and I wasn’t running a fever.

“I also had brain fog. I was unable even to fill out forms from the children’s schools. I just wanted to sleep.”

