Kizzmekia Corbett works for the National Institute of Health (NIH) who is described as the Black scientist leading the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) development of a COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine.

She’s 34-years-old and getting several spots on CNN and other far left outlets.

She’s also an anti-white race hustler and describes herself as virology, vaccinology and vagina-ology.

TRENDING: RETALIATION? Michigan’s Democrat Governor Threatens to EXTEND Stay-At-Home Order in Response to #OperationGridlock Protesters

Kizzmekia believes the coronavirus is a genocide against blacks — which is crazy.

And Kizzmekia hates what white men have created.

She’s a bigot.



Tucker Carlson ran a segment on KizziePhD on Friday night and it was just STUNNING!

How is someone like this allowed to work at and represent the NIH?

